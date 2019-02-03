Nuggets' Will Barton: Drops 20 points in victory

Barton tallied 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-106 victory over Minnesota.

Barton scored in double-digits for the first time in three games, ending with 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting. Barton still appears to be getting his feet back under him after missing a significant portion of the season due to injury. His numbers are up and down across the board but owners simply have to sit tight and hope he can find some consistency moving forward.