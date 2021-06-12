Barton had 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in Friday's Game 3 against Phoenix.

Playing in his second game after missing 20 straight contests with a hamstring injury, Barton didn't have any restrictions, as he saw 28 minutes of action off the bench. Barton was limited to 16 minutes in Wednesday's Game 2, which he finished with 10 points and three assists. The Memphis product has been a positive boost for Denver -- he finished Game 3 as a plus-2 -- but the Nuggets will need a miracle to climb back into the series after falling behind 0-3.