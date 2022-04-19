Barton notched 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 126-106 loss to Golden State.

Barton followed his standout Game 1 performance with just his second double-double of the campaign, but Denver was again overwhelmed by the Warriors in the loss. The shooting guard was one of five Nuggets with double-digit scoring in the contest, though only Nikola Jokic scored more than 12 points. Barton is averaging 18.0 points, 8.0 boards and 3.5 assists in the first two game of the series.