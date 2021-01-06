Barton scored 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Barton found himself in the starting lineup once again due to Michael Porter's COVID-19 diagnosis, and he thrived -- he had scored 10 points combined over his previous two starts and, in fact, this 20-point output represents a season-best mark for him. He is averaging 11.3 points per game despite shooting 38.5 percent from the field so far.