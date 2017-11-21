Nuggets' Will Barton: Scores game-high 25 in Monday's win

Barton scored 25 points (9-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 114-98 win over the Kings.

Getting the start at small forward in place of Wilson Chandler (back), Barton came through in a big way, scoring 20 or more points for the fourth time this season. He's now averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 boards, 3.6 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over his last eight games, and while Chandler should be back in the lineup Wednesday, Barton is more than capable of staying hot in his usual sixth-man role.