Nuggets' Will Barton: To be re-evaluated in six weeks
Barton (groin) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report reports.
Barton was originally expected to be sidelined for five-to-six weeks. The decision has been made to re-evaluate him after six weeks, which means his absence could extend seven or possibly eight weeks. On the far end of that timetable, we may not see Barton again until late December. Torrey Craig, Juancho Hernangomez and Trey Lyles should be in line for increased opportunities over that timeframe.
