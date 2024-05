Sheppard chipped in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 130-121 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Sheppard continues to play meaningful minutes for the Pacers, connecting on three triples en route to 11 points. While the Pacers did end with six players in double-digits, it was still not enough to get over the line in front of a vocal New York crowd. Sheppard should continue to serve as a three-point threat off the bench.