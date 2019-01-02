Pacers' Doug McDermott: Misses practice Wednesday
McDermott didn't practice Wednesday due to a sore ankle, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McDermott apparently rolled his ankle in the game against the Hawks on Monday and although it doesn't appear too severe, the Creighton product might have to miss a contest. Indiana travels to Chicago on Friday and the former first-round pick will likely end up being a game-time call.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 12 points in 21 minutes•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Matches season-high in scoring•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Produces season-high scoring total•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores six points in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Yet to fire in preseason•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting Saturday•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...