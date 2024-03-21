McDermott (calf) recorded nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 16 minutes Wednesday in the Pacers' 122-103 win over the Pistons.

McDermott had missed the Pacers' past 10 games with a right calf strain but returned to action Wednesday and gave Indiana some quality minutes off the bench. Despite the solid showing against Detroit, McDermott is unlikely to see his role grow unless the Pacers are without starting forwards Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam for a given game.