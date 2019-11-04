McDermott posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Sunday's 108-95 win against the Bulls.

In the first six games of the season, McDermott is currently converting on 32.4 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his 3-point shots, both well below his career averages (45.7 FG percentage and 40.3 3-point percentage). If the 27-year-old keeps up the poor shooting it is possible that the team might decrease his minutes in favor of other players including T.J. Leaf, who recorded a double-double (13 points, 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block) in the game Sunday.