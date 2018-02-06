Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Likely out through All-Star break
Robinson (ankle) will likely return after the All-Star break.
Robinson has been trending in the right direction as of late, playing in two G-League contests over the weekend and actually being initially listed as questionable for Monday's contest before ultimately being ruled out. But, it appears the team will opt to exercise caution with Robison and probably keep him out past the break. Last season, he saw 20.7 minutes per game, posting 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. It's unclear what role he'll play when he returns this season, but he didn't have much fantasy relevance in significant run last year
More News
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: 'Not quite ready' to play•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Listed as questionable for Monday•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Plays second G-League game•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Rehabbing in G-League•
-
Pacers' Glenn Robinson: Recalled from G-League•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...