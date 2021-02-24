Robinson was waived by the Kings on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Robinson appeared in 23 games for the Kings -- his third team in the last two seasons -- averaging 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes. He made a pair of starts earlier in the month amid some frontcourt injuries but had missed the team's three most-recent games due to a combination of a knee injury and a personal matter. Robinson will now become a free agent, while the Kings will have an open roster spot to fill.