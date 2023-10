Robinson signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Robinson hasn't played in the NBA since the 2020-21 season, when he averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game over 23 appearances with Sacramento. He'll join the Bucks with a week remaining until the regular season, but he seems like a long shot to make the final roster.