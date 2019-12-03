Play

Pacers' JaKarr Sampson: Ruled out for Wednesday's game

Sampson (back) won't play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sampson will miss his eighth straight contest due to a back injury, though he has rejoined the team in Oklahoma City, meaning he could return either Friday in Detroit or Saturday in New York if he shows improvement in his health.

