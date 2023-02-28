The Pacers announced Monday that Brown is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to address a right tibia stress fracture.

Though Indiana didn't offer up an official timeline for Brown's return, it's safe to conclude that the surgery will spell an end to his rookie season. The second-round pick out of Baylor first missed time in December on account of the stress fracture, but he was able to return to action in late January before suffering a setback approximately a month later. Since he logged just six appearances at the NBA level in his rookie season, the 19-year-old will likely be a candidate to play for the Pacers' entry in the Las Vegas Summer League if he's made a full recovery from his surgery by late June.