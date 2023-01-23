Brown (tibia) played 15 minutes Sunday for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their 129-91 loss to the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.

The 15-minute outing marked the two-way rookie's first appearance with either the Pacers or their G League affiliate since Dec. 10. Brown, who had been sidelined for the past six weeks due to a stress reaction with his right tibia, hadn't been a regular member of the Indiana rotation prior to suffering the injury and may end up seeing most his playing time in Fort Wayne moving forward now that he's healthy again.