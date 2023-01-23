Brown (tibia) played 15 minutes Sunday for the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants in their 129-91 loss to the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with six points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds.

The 15-minute outing marked the two-way rookie's first appearance with either the Pacers or their G League affiliate since Dec. 10. Brown, who had been sidelined for the past six weeks due to a stress reaction with his right tibia, hadn't been a regular member of the Indiana rotation prior to suffering the injury and may end up seeing most his playing time in Fort Wayne moving forward now that he's healthy again.

More News