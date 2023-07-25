The Pacers plan to sign Brown to a two-way contract Tuesday, Tony East of Forbes Sports reports.

Brown was the 48th overall pick by Indiana in 2022 and spent his rookie season on a two-way deal. He spent most of 2022-23 with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants and underwent season-ending surgery in late February to address a right tibia stress facture. Brown returned to action during Summer League and will look to carve out a bigger role with the Pacers in Year 2.