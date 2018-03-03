Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 off bench Friday

Stephenson scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.

The 27-year-old journeyman has played for seven teams already in his career, but Stephenson's best performances have come in a Pacers uniform and he seems to be discovering that peak form once again. He's scored in double digits in 11 of the last 14 games, averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over that stretch and anchoring Indiana's second unit alongside Domantas Sabonis.