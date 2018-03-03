Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 off bench Friday
Stephenson scored 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 103-96 win over the Bucks.
The 27-year-old journeyman has played for seven teams already in his career, but Stephenson's best performances have come in a Pacers uniform and he seems to be discovering that peak form once again. He's scored in double digits in 11 of the last 14 games, averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.3 three-pointers and 0.9 steals over that stretch and anchoring Indiana's second unit alongside Domantas Sabonis.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Teases triple-double off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 15 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Set to start Monday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will play Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...