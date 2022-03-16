Stephenson (ankle) posted five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Pacers' 135-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Stephenson returned from a four-game absence, reclaiming a small role on the Pacers' second unit in the process. The 31-year-old enjoyed a run of elevated playing time in February when the Pacers were down several key players, but the return of Malcolm Brogdon from a prolonged absence due to an Achilles injury looks to have put a damper on Stephenson's playing-time outlook.