Stephenson is planning to sign with the G League's Iowa Wolves on Monday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Stephenson hasn't played in the NBA since 2021-22 when he re-joined the league under the NBA's COVID-related hardship exception. The last time he appeared in more than 50 games in a season was 2018-19 with the Lakers. Stephenson presumably has plans to get called up from the G League eventually, but the 10-year veteran will likely have to prove himself with Iowa first. In 2021-22, Stephenson averaged 19.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists across 12 appearances for the Grand Rapids Gold.