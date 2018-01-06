Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Moving back to bench

Stephenson will move back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Bulls.

Stephenson made four straight starts while Victor Oladipo was out of the lineup, but with Oladipo set to return Saturday, coach Nate McMillan will shift Stephenson back to a reserve role. In the four games without Oladipo, Stephenson averaged more than 32 minutes per game, which he translated to 13.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 37.5 percent from three. Expect Stephenson to see a slight reduction in minutes going forward, likely settling somewhere in the range of 22-28 minutes on most nights.