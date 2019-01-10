Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Average showing in loss
Oladipo tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes Wednesday against Boston.
Oladipo has now put up back-to-back 17-point contests, and although his scoring output has been serviceable, he hasn't offered up much other production. He's posted just five rebounds, five assists and two steals combined over that brief two-game span. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals so far this season, and he'll draw a more favorable matchup Friday in New York.
