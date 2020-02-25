Play

Pacers' Victor Oladipo: Ruled out

Oladipo (back) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Oladipo will miss a second straight game with the sore back that kept him out of Sunday's lopsided loss to Toronto. Aaron Holiday will make another start alongside Malcolm Brogdon in Oladipo's place.

