Pau Gasol: Let go by Portland
Gasol (foot) was waived by the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Gasol's recovery from left foot surgery he underwent in May isn't going as smooth as planned, prompting Portland to remove the big man from its roster. It sounds like Gasol is leaving the door open for a return at some point, though that will likely depend on how his rehab wraps up. For now, the veteran is looking to join the Trail Blazers' coaching staff while he remains in Portland for rehab.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.