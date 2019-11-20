Pau Gasol: Let go by Portland

Gasol (foot) was waived by the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Gasol's recovery from left foot surgery he underwent in May isn't going as smooth as planned, prompting Portland to remove the big man from its roster. It sounds like Gasol is leaving the door open for a return at some point, though that will likely depend on how his rehab wraps up. For now, the veteran is looking to join the Trail Blazers' coaching staff while he remains in Portland for rehab.