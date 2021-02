Gasol announced Tuesday that he has signed with FC Barcelona of the EuroLeague, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The six-time NBA All-Star is headed overseas after not playing in the NBA since the 2018-19 season due to a foot injury. Considering Gasol is 40 years old, his NBA career is likely over at this point but he will look to take a on veteran role with FC Barcelona and make a run at playing in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.