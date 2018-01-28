Pelicans' Dante Cunningham: Starting in place of DeMarcus Cousins
Cunningham will start at power forward with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) ruled out for the season, Will Guillory of the Times-Picayune reports.
Cousins ruptured his Achilles during Friday's game against the Rockets and has now been confirmed to be done for the season. That opens up a spot in the top unit, so Anthony Davis will shift over to center, with Cunningham getting the first shot at operating as the starting power forward. That said, Cunningham has typically struggled to become fantasy relevant, even when seeing a starter's workload, so owners may want to temper expectations despite the promotion. In 20 previous starts this season, Cunningham has averaged just 6.1 points and 4.5 rebounds across 25.0 minutes.
