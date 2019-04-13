Cunningham (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against Denver.

Cunningham missed the Spurs' final regular-season contest due to illness, but he'll be available if needed Saturday. Even when healthy, Cunningham has struggled to see consistent playing time with San Antonio this year.

