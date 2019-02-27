Pelicans' Darius Miller: Set to return vs. Lakers
Miller (ankle) will return for Wednesday night's game against the Lakers, Pelicans' studio host Daniel Sallerson reports.
Miller sat out the last three games with an ankle injury, but in the words of coach Alvin Gentry, the wing will "give it a go" Wednesday. Miller had been a regular starter before the injury, but it's unclear if he'll come off the bench or replace one of Kenrich Williams or Julius Randle in the starting five.
