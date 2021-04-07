Miller (groin) is out for Wednesday's matchup against the Hornets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
Miller joins an extensive Thunder injury list, and the team has just nine players available for Wednesday's game. With Miller out, Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams should be in line for more minutes.
