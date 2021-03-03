Miller is not on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game at Dallas.
Miller missed Sunday's game against Denver due to an illness, but he should be back to availability Wednesday night. The veteran wing was a DNP-CD in the five previous games, however, so it's unlikely that he'll make much of an impact.
