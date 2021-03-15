Miller registered 11 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Thunder's 128-122 win over the Grizzlies.

The Thunder were without the eight players Sunday, so Miller went from out of the rotation to playing his most minutes of the season. Considering Miller hadn't even played in any of Oklahoma City's previous 10 games, he'll likely be the first player to drop out of the rotation as the Thunder get healthier. Oklahoma City will at the very least get Al Horford back in Tuesday's game against the Bulls, as he was merely resting Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set.