Miller underwent surgery Thursday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. A timetable has been set for 7-8 months, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Miller presumably suffered the injury during a recent workout. Given the nature of Achilles tears, there is a fair chance Miller is unlikely to play in the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. The injury opens up more time on the wing for the likes of Brandon Ingram, Nicolo Melli, JJ Redick, E'Twuan Moore and Josh Hart.