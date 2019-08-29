Pelicans' Darius Miller: Suffers torn Achilles
Miller underwent surgery Thursday to repair a ruptured right Achilles tendon. A timetable has been set for 7-8 months, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Miller presumably suffered the injury during a recent workout. Given the nature of Achilles tears, there is a fair chance Miller is unlikely to play in the upcoming 2019-20 campaign. The injury opens up more time on the wing for the likes of Brandon Ingram, Nicolo Melli, JJ Redick, E'Twuan Moore and Josh Hart.
