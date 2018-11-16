Pelicans' Elfrid Payton: Expected to play Friday
Payton (ankle) is still a game-time decision but will likely play Friday against New York.
Payton missed Wednesday's contest with an ankle sprain, but coach Alvin Gentry is optimistic about his starting point guard's chances of playing against New York. Final confirmation on Payton's status should come prior to tipoff.
