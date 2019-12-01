Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Coming off bench Sunday
Hayes isn't in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hayes started the last seven games in place of Derrick Favors (personal), but Jahlil Okafor will enter the starting five Sunday. Hayes still figures to play a sizable role off the bench since Favors remains sidelined.
