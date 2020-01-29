Hayes had eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 125-111 win over the Cavaliers.

Hayes has averaged just over 12 minutes per game through the first four tilts in which Zion Williamson has suited up. Williamson has already been spending some time at the center position, but even on nights when that's not the case Derrick Favors and Nicolo Melli provide plenty of competition for playing time.