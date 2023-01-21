Hayes finished with 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Friday's 123-110 loss to the Magic.

Hayes scored double-digits for the first time in almost three weeks, highlighting just what a struggle it has been thus far this season. Even with multiple players being out, Hayes has been unable to carve out a significant role, typically playing no more than about 18 minutes on any given night. At this point, he should be viewed as nothing more than a deeper league consideration.