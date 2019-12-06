Hayes supplied 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five blocks and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.

Hayes finished with career highs in rejections and minutes while turning in an efficient offensive performance. It's unclear whether Derrick Favors (personal) will be ready to return for Saturday's matchup versus the Mavericks, but if not Hayes can be expected to draw yet another start at center.