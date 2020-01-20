Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Starting Monday
Hayes is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against Memphis, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
With Derrick Favors (back) ruled out Monday, Hayes will nonetheless join the starting five and likely seize an increased role. In 11 total starts this season, the rookie is averaging 25.9 minutes, 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per outing.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Marginalized off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores career-high 20•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Rejoins starting five•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Second straight double-double•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Puts up double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...