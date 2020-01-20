Play

Hayes is in the starting lineup for Monday's contest against Memphis, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

With Derrick Favors (back) ruled out Monday, Hayes will nonetheless join the starting five and likely seize an increased role. In 11 total starts this season, the rookie is averaging 25.9 minutes, 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per outing.

