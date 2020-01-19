Pelicans' JJ Redick: Scores 19 in return

Redick scored 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.

The veteran sharpshooter had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but Redick looked to be in fine shape in his return. He's drained multiple three-pointers in all six January games he's been able to suit up for, averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards and 2.3 assists over that stretch.