Pelicans' JJ Redick: Scores 19 in return
Redick scored 19 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 133-130 loss to the Clippers.
The veteran sharpshooter had missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but Redick looked to be in fine shape in his return. He's drained multiple three-pointers in all six January games he's been able to suit up for, averaging 18.3 points, 3.3 threes, 3.0 boards and 2.3 assists over that stretch.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.