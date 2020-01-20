Phil Booth: Nets 19 in win
Booth scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added three rebounds, one assist and two steals in Friday's G league win over College Park.
Coming off a couple of down performances, Booth has put in 48 points over the last two games. He's averaging 10.3 points in 19 games this season for Capital City.
