Phil Booth: Scores 22 in loss
Booth scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds during Friday's G League win over Fort Wayne.
Booth played just three minutes off the bench his last time out and didn't score. But Friday, he got the start, played 33 minutes, and turned in a season-high point total. Whether that earns him more playing time going forward remains to be seen, however.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.