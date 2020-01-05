Booth scored 22 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added four rebounds during Friday's G League win over Fort Wayne.

Booth played just three minutes off the bench his last time out and didn't score. But Friday, he got the start, played 33 minutes, and turned in a season-high point total. Whether that earns him more playing time going forward remains to be seen, however.