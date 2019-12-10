Phil Booth: Adds six points in win
Booth scored six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added two rebounds, five assists, and four steals during Saturday's G League win over Canton.
Booth came off the bench and played 21 minutes in this one. The Villanova product is averaging 4.6 points and two assists in eight games for Capital City.
