Booth posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-0 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's G League win over the Bayhawks.

Booth had put up just eight points over his last three games combined, so perhaps he is starting to emerge from that slump. He'll try to make it a streak at home Thursday against Fort Wayne.

