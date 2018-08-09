Pistons' Andre Drummond: Adding three-point shot to arsenal

Drummond said last week during the Team USA minicamp that he has been making "at least 200 corner threes every day" he's been in the gym this summer, Joseph Casciaro of TheScore.com reports.

It has become an increasingly common in recent years for traditional back-to-the-basket big men to experiment with their outside shooting during the summer and incorporate it into their games the subsequent season, but Drummond might represent the most ambitious example yet. Drummond, who has hit five of his 30 three-point tries over his six NBA seasons, has feasted almost exclusively in the paint, with 95 of his career field-goal attempts coming within 10 feet of the rim, according to Basketball-Reference. Drummond's 42.1 percent career free-throw percentage casts further doubt on his ability to find consistent success from the outside, though his 60.5 percent mark from the charity stripe in 2017-18 offers some optimism that his touch is improving. Even if Drummond's extended three-point reps this summer pay off and new coach Dwane Casey is willing to sign off on the center uncorking outside shots in the regular season, it's unlikely it would immediately become a major element of the 25-year-old's game. Drummond still holds his biggest competitive advantage down low, where his combination of size (6-foot-11, 279 pounds) and athleticism is matched by few bigs around the NBA.