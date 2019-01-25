Pistons' Andre Drummond: Available to play Friday

Drummond (concussion) is listed as available to play in Friday's game against the Mavericks.

Head coach Dwane Casey said Thursday that Drummond cleared concussion protocol and the big man was listed as probable for Friday's contest. As a result, Drummond will be back on the floor following a two-game absence. Expect him to be a full go now that he is free of symptoms.

