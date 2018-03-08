Pistons' Andre Drummond: Collects 21 rebounds Wednesday
Drummond scored 10 points (5-14 FG
In what has become almost commonplace, Drummond collected 20-plus rebounds for the 13th time this season. The center recently had a streak of 18 straight games with a double-double snapped on March 5 after missing out by a single rebound. Drummond has been machine this season, averaging 15.1 points along with a career-high rebounds. Right now, it is more noteworthy when he does not at least have a double-digit rebound game let alone another double-double.
