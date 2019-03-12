Pistons' Andre Drummond: Grabs 20 rebounds in loss
Drummond recorded 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 29 minutes during Monday's loss to Brooklyn.
In what was otherwise an atrocious night, Drummond managed to provide another double-double, his 19th in a row. Drummond's only true struggle is his poor free-throw shooting ability. However, the big-man's managed to convert 69.0 percent over his past six outings, and has vastly improved over his career mark this season.
