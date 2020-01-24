Pistons' Andre Drummond: Labeled questionable Friday
Drummond (mouth) is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Coach Dwane Casey said Thursday the veteran is expected to play and was initially listed as probable, but his availability for Friday now appears in doubt. Drummond's status should be updated later in the afternoon, but there appears to be a chance he misses his second straight contest.
