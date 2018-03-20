Pistons' Andre Drummond: Rips down 16 boards in Monday's win

Drummond registered four points (2-7 FG, 0-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 31 minutes in Monday's 106-90 win over the Kings.

The big man was less involved on the offensive end than customary, leading to his lowest scoring total since back on Jan. 15 against the Hornets. He was his usual self on the boards, however, posting his sixth straight game with double-digit rebounds and also recording multiple blocks for the fourth time in the last five contests for good measure. With scoring totals that are typically much higher and his dominance on the glass and as a rim protector, Drummond remains an elite asset at the center position across all formats.