Pistons' Andre Drummond: Tossed from Game 1

Drummond was ejected from Game 1 against Milwaukee on Sunday after being assessed a Flagrant 2 foul. He finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 26 minutes.

Drummond was ejected from the contest for shoving Giannis Antetokounmpo on a layup attempt. Blake Griffin, who wasn't even in uniform, also picked up a technical foul following the play. Drummond was relatively effective in three quarters of play, but without Griffin, the Pistons were no match for the Bucks in Game 1. After sitting out the remainder of Sunday's contest, Drummond will be good to go for Game 2 on Wednesday.

